WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 45 pounds of cocaine were seized by the Texas Department of Public Safety during a routine commercial motor vehicle safety inspection this past weekend.

Pablo Garcia-Trujillo, 27, of Pharr, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and was transported to the Hidalgo County Jail, DPS stated.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, a Texas DPS trooper stopped a blue semi-trailer on US 281 for an inspection. During the inspection, the trooper determined the driver was operating the vehicle with a canceled commercial driver’s license, a release from the Department of Public Safety stated.

Upon further inspection, the trooper found 17 bundles of cocaine weighing 45 pounds.

The drugs have an estimated street value of more than half-a-million dollars, the release stated.