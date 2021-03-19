DPS: Driver in custody after hours-long standoff in Baylor County

UPDATE: Friday, March 19, 2021 at 4:10 p.m.

The driver has been arrested after an hours-long standoff in Baylor County according to DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing.

There are no further details at this time.

Continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.

UPDATE: Friday, March 19, 2021 at 2:44 p.m.

According to our crew on-scene, a bomb squad from Abilene is now on scene of the standoff.

The suspect told authorities he had a bomb.

UPDATE: Friday, March 19, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

After a high-speed chase through multiple counties Friday morning, authorities are currently attempting to speak with the driver, who has yet to leave the vehicle.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the situation is a standoff just southeast of Seymour on Highway 114 in Baylor County.

DPS is reporting the suspect is still in the truck, and DPS and Texas Rangers negotiators have been trying to talk to the suspect for a few hours.

Our crew is working to gather more information from the scene.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story continues to develop.

YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Law enforcement agencies in multiple counties were finally able to bring a semi rig to a halt after a lengthy chase that spanned multiple counties and involved spike strips and unconfirmed reports of shots fired.

The semi rig hauling a flatbed trailer reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Eventually the chase slowed to about 40 miles per hour after the hood came up and a possible encounter with spike strips.

The chase reportedly started in Jack County this morning and was finally stopped on Highway 114 between Olney and Seymour in Baylor County.

Video above shows the semi rig driving through Olney in Young County. (Video sent from Katie C.)

No details have been released on why the driver was refusing to stop, or if there are any injuries.

We have a crew on scene and will update you as information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.