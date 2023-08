SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A 12-year-old in Carlsbad, Texas is dead after being struck by another vehicle while attempting to exit a private drive on their bicycle.

According to the Texas DPS, a 2023 Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on Deer Valley when a bicycle equipped with a fuel-powered engine exited a private drive onto Deer Valley Dr. The bicyclist was struck from the rear and pronounced dead by Dr. Koenig.

The 38-year-old driver of the Hyundai Elantra was uninjured.