WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Anthem Stories building celebrated its 100th anniversary on Aug. 7, calling on locals to tour the space for its “Taste and See” event.”

The ribbon cutting kicked off the event to celebrate the historic multi-tiered community building. Over the last year, Anthem Stories has hosted thousands of people, “but we’re just getting going. So we wanted to kick off with an open house to the public and we’re going to showcase our dining and a very excellent menu with filet quail crab, bruschetta, everything that you would like to find in an environment like this,” says Anthem Group executive director Peter Ellis.

As part of the revitalization happening in downtown Waco, Anthem Group restored what was once Stratton Furniture Company. After decades of neglect and vacancy, the furniture showroom, basement and rooftop are now being re-purposed to host events. Events include weddings, galas, birthday parties and anniversaries.

In addition, Stories also opens its doors 5 days a week as a coffee shop featuring BRU coffee and a gathering place for the community.

“Downtown really is everyone’s neighborhood. It’s 1.1 square mile service, except no one. That’s where we do all of our work. But it’s for everyone, it’s for Greater Waco. So if you’re anywhere around the region logo, come on. And this is your home, downtown is for you,” says Ellis.