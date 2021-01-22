SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Downtown Stroll is going Downtown Strong! All of the great elements of the stroll will remain the same; the only change is in the name. Originally known as the Art Walk, for the past 13 years, Downtown San Angelo, Inc. has brought the stroll to you by incorporating local art museums and businesses to exhibit their products & services. Special promotions, events, and creative displays are organized for guests of the Downtown Strong (Stroll).

Courtesy: San Angelo Downtown Stroll

Downtown Strong celebrates Valentine’s Day!

We invite you to grab your friends & family and head out to downtown on Thursday, February 11, 2021 between the hours of 5pm-8pm. Experience the delight of the Downtown Strong local showcase: art, shopping, food, and fun.

Follow San Angelo Downtown Strong on Facebook for exciting updates regarding the event.

Courtesy: San Angelo Downtown Stroll