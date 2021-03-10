Downtown Strong celebrates St. Patrick’s Day!

Courtesy: Downtown San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Enjoy a nice evening out on the town Thursday, March 11, 2021 during the Downtown Strong event! From 5pm-8pm, guests are welcome to take a stroll to each participating venue to listen to live music, shop a variety of products, grab a bite to eat or view artwork. Be sure to stop by the Featured Venue: Raw1899 located at 38 N Chadbourne for drink specials and an opportunity to vote on their annual Bloom Art Show & Sale showcase.

Feeling lucky? Play along with the Downtown Strong “Lucky Token” game for a chance to win fabulous prizes from participating venues. Each business will have a bag of tokens at their register (Each color token will hold a different value). Player with highest total value after visiting each store will win a prize!!!

1. Visit each Downtown Strong participating business and draw one token from each store (*1 token allowed per guest at each destination)

2. Turn in tokens at Stango’s Coffee Shop, 221 S Chadbourne St, before 8:30 pm on March 11, 2021

3. Winner will be announced on Downtown San Angelo’s Facebook page: @downtownsanangelo on Friday March 12th.

We invite you to grab your friends & family and head out to downtown. Experience the delight of the Downtown Strong local showcase: art, shopping, food, and fun.

Follow San Angelo Downtown Strong on Facebook for exciting updates regarding the event.

For questions, please contact Downtown San Angelo, Inc. at 325-655-2345 or via email info@dtsa.org

