SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Downtown San Angelo has announced that Monica Ramos is the new incoming Executive Director upon the retirement of Del Velasquez.

According to Downtown San Angelo, Ramos began her career with the organization in 2019 as office manager and in 2021, Monica was promoted to Assistant Director. Also in 2021 she was a recipient of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce 20 under 40 award.

Ramos serves the community in more ways than one, she is the Treasurer of the newly formed San Angelo Hispanic Hermitage Museum and Cultural Center where she assists with coordinating the Dia de los Muertos memorial and celebration of life. She is also a member of the Concho Cadre Steering Committee, a volunteer host welcoming group of the Chamber of Commerce. She has served on the board of the Railway Museum of San Angelo as Vice President and the board of the Young Professionals of San Angelo.

Downtown San Angelo said that Ramos was instrumental in the re-branding of the Downtown Stroll and led the initiative following the shutdown of business during COVID-19.

Board Chair Michele Babiash, believes that Ramos has the knowledge and skills to continue the mission and goals of Downtown San Angelo, Inc.

“She is the ultimate professional and she will lead downtown to the next level in its continued upward development,” said soon-to-be former Executive Director Del Velasquez.