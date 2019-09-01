Dorian has officially made landfall as a catastrophic category 5 hurricane

Breaking News
Dorian has officially made landfall on Elbow Cay in the Bahamas. The storm now has maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, with gusts up to 220 mph. The minimum central pressure has fallen to 911 mb. Storm Surge of 18 to 23 feet above normal tide levels are expected with higher destructive waves. Rainfall amounts over parts of the Bahamas could reach up to 2 feet. It continues moving west at 8 mph, but is expected to make a northward turn within the next 48 hours.

Latest advisory for Hurricane Dorian

Tropical Storm Watches, Tropical Storm Warnings, Hurricane Watches, and Hurricane Warnings are shown below:

Watches and Warnings posted

Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian impacting Marsh Harbour

