Don’t let the West Texas wind take hold of that cowboy hat this rodeo season

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The Concho Valley is no stranger to gusty winds. During Rodeo Season those gusty winds can take off with the Texas staple, your cowboy hat. Chief Meteorologist Jay Martin and Meteorologist Kris Boone use some informal science practices to determine just how much wind your hat can handle.

One leaf-blower and a handheld anemometer, a device that measures winds speeds, was all that we needed to gain some preliminary data. A well fitted cowboy hat withstood winds of nearly 60 mph as long as the winds didn’t get under the brim of the hat. If winds were able to hit the underside of the hat on the brim, the hat was gone in wind speeds as low as 20 mph. Several attempts drew the same three conclusions to help you keep your hat secured.

Make sure your hat is properly fitted.

The Concho Valley has plenty of businesses that is can address your western wear needs. Getting a hat properly fitted can help to ensure the maximum comfort while also remaining secured.

Keep your head down to prevent winds from getting underneath the brim of the hat.

Winds hitting on the crown of the hat didn’t move it a lot. Once the wind got up under the hat, it took little effort to remove the hat, even one that was fitted. The brim of the hat acts like a sail on a sailboat, catching the winds and converting the kinetic energy of the winds to overcome the force of friction between your head and your hat. Keeping your head down, prevents those forces from canceling out each other. So when winds are high, keep your head low.

Keep up with the latest weather information beforehand.

Knowing is half the battle and knowing about windy conditions before they occur can help keep you on guard. Checking out the latest and most up to date forecast on ConchoValleyHomepage.com can ensure that you know when and where winds will be gusty, for you and your hat.