Don’t let the West Texas wind take hold of that cowboy hat this rodeo season

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The Concho Valley is no stranger to gusty winds. During Rodeo Season those gusty winds can take off with the Texas staple, your cowboy hat. Chief Meteorologist Jay Martin and Meteorologist Kris Boone use some informal science practices to determine just how much wind your hat can handle.

One leaf-blower and a handheld anemometer, a device that measures winds speeds, was all that we needed to gain some preliminary data. A well fitted cowboy hat withstood winds of nearly 60 mph as long as the winds didn’t get under the brim of the hat. If winds were able to hit the underside of the hat on the brim, the hat was gone in wind speeds as low as 20 mph. Several attempts drew the same three conclusions to help you keep your hat secured.

Make sure your hat is properly fitted.

The Concho Valley has plenty of businesses that is can address your western wear needs. Getting a hat properly fitted can help to ensure the maximum comfort while also remaining secured.

Keep your head down to prevent winds from getting underneath the brim of the hat.

Winds hitting on the crown of the hat didn’t move it a lot. Once the wind got up under the hat, it took little effort to remove the hat, even one that was fitted. The brim of the hat acts like a sail on a sailboat, catching the winds and converting the kinetic energy of the winds to overcome the force of friction between your head and your hat. Keeping your head down, prevents those forces from canceling out each other. So when winds are high, keep your head low.

Keep up with the latest weather information beforehand.

Knowing is half the battle and knowing about windy conditions before they occur can help keep you on guard. Checking out the latest and most up to date forecast on ConchoValleyHomepage.com can ensure that you know when and where winds will be gusty, for you and your hat.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

65° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 65° 44°

Monday

71° / 49°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 3% 71° 49°

Tuesday

66° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 66° 36°

Wednesday

63° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 63° 47°

Thursday

64° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 21% 64° 56°

Friday

79° / 55°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 79° 55°

Saturday

75° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 75° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

63°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

64°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

60°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

56°

9 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

10 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

11 PM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

12 AM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

1 AM
Clear
1%
48°

46°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
46°

45°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

45°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

44°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
44°

43°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
43°

44°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
44°

46°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
46°

50°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

57°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

61°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

65°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

60°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

57°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

58°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

59°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

60°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

57°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

58°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

59°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.