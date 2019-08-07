Donate to help families impacted by El Paso’s mass shooting

A man cries beside a cross at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. The border city jolted by a weekend massacre at a Walmart absorbed more grief Monday as the death toll climbed and prepared for a visit from President Donald Trump over anger from El Paso residents and local Democratic leaders who say he isn’t welcome and should stay away. (AP Photo/John Locher)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In response to the mass shooting last weekend in El Paso, The El Paso Community Foundation has established a fund to help families of those affected.

You can click here to make a donation online. You can also call 915-533-4020.

Last Saturday, a gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart and injured dozens more. The suspected gunman, who is white, apparently wrote an anti-Hispanic rant before opening fire on shoppers.

A message on the foundation’s website read in part, “El Paso has had to deal with a terrible tragedy…The foundation will waive all administrative fees, and pay all credit card fees associated with this fund. We are working with the County of El Paso and the City of El Paso to try to help in any way we can.”

The El Paso Community Foundation was established in 1977 to foster philanthropy and provide a long term endowment to address the unique opportunities and challenges of the El Paso, southern New Mexico and Ciudad Juárez region, according to a message on its website. The group has distributed more than $200 million in the area since its founding.