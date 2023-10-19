SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — In the evening of Thursday, Oct. 19, domestic violence survivors and advocates will be honored with a Flowers on the River ceremony.

“Tonight, we walked down to the river to symbolize the journey victim takes to break free from violence,” Rebecca Alexander, San Angelo’s Family Shelter nonresident case manager, said when reading poetry at the event.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. The Family Shelter says the goal of the Flowers on the River ceremony is to recognize survivors and advocates.

“We’re celebrating the survivors of domestic violence and their journey through their healing process and the restoration of hope in their lives,” Alexander said.

Alexander says domestic violence is extensive in the Congo Valley and that it impacts various groups of people. So far this year, one life has been lost.

“We have victims, we have child victims, we have women victims, we have male victims, teens, grade school, and so it’s really important that we’re offering services to these victims, whether they’re ready to leave or they’re not ready to leave, whether they’re living at home or they’re still in the in the home,” Alexander said.

Thursday is also National Wear Purple Day to bring awareness to domestic violence. Alexander says education and local resources are helpful for those who want to support.

“It’s bringing about awareness,” Alexander said. “It’s two part. It’s not about just wearing a shirt, it’s about educating. At the at the family shelter, we actually offer classes. You can meet with a case manager one-on-one, and they can help you learn to recognize the signs floating above all the unhappiness.”

Alexander says the Family Shelter’s services are free and confidential.

“The flowers represent hope and peace, hope for change and most of all, peace in the home,” Alexander said while reading poetry at the event.

There will also be a candlelight vigil at the Family Shelter on Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m.