Domestic violence survivors and activists toss “Flowers on the River” as a symbol of strength and remembrance

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This evening, domestic violence survivors and activists gathered along the Concho River banks for the annual “Flowers on the River” ceremony.

The ceremony is part of a series of events the San Angelo Family Shelter is hosting during the month of October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Those who attended the ceremony tossed flowers into the river, symbolizing the journey a victim takes to break free from violence.

“The flowers represent a sense of peace and tranquility and releasing emotional stress and tears. As they watch them go down the river, they can see those struggles going away as a way of hopefully, one day, becoming true survivors of domestic violence,” said Valerie Tillery, Program Director for the San Angelo Family Shelter.

On October 29th at the San Angelo Performing Arts Center, there will be a candlelight vigil to honor the 211 victims who have died from domestic violence in the state of Texas this year.