City of San Angelo dog park after double gates were stolen – photo courtesy City of San Angelo Facebook page.

San Angelo, TEXAS — The reopening of the dog park located at 3215 Millbrook Drive will be delayed after a double gate stolen from the property, according to post made to the city’s Facebook page this afternoon, Monday, July 12, 2021.

According to the city, this is the second time fencing has been stolen from the dog park this summer.

The City of San Angelo urges residents to call 325-657-4315 if they notice suspicious behavior such as non-city workers removing fencing.