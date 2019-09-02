Dog Dayz Adoption

San Angelo, Texas- Critter Shack hosted an adoption event on Saturday, with a helping hand from Ace Hardware.

Brenna Kendziora, Volunteer Coordinator with Critter Shack, said, “San Angelo has an abundance of animals. There are so many dogs that are in need of homes. So events like this, especially for us, helps us to promote the animals that we have here. This is also giving us the opportunity to promote responsible pet ownership.”

With hopes of re-homing all adoptable pets, Critter Shack hopes the next time people look into getting a new furry friend, they consider adoption.