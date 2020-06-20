Doctor goes viral saying COVID-19 numbers are inflated, RGV doctors disagree

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — It’s a video that has taken social media by storm.

A local doctor says COVID-19 numbers in the valley are being inflated.

The video posted to Facebook already has close to 100,000 views shows Dr. Bruce Leibert, M.D., criticizing Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr.

“COVID is behind us, see that, it is not in front of us…the coronavirus is behind us,” said Dr. Leibert in the video claiming COVID-19 is over and is not as serious as local officials say.

Dr. Bruce Libert is listed as a provider on the Valley Baptist Medical Center’s website.

“Cameron County has not had, since this began, any exponential growth of COVID-19 infections, period, zero, zip,” said Libert.

However, doctors working on the frontlines say that’s not true.

“We’re starting to see a significant rise in cases in Cameron County similar in our neighboring county in Hidalgo County, so across the RGV region we’re seeing an increase,” said Dr. Christopher Romero, M.D., Board Certified Internal Medicine Doctor at Valley Baptist Medical Center.

Romero says there has been a growth not only in cases, but in deaths.

“Our mortality rate in Cameron County is higher than the state average and national average,” said Romero.

Dr. Libert claims the virus is not deadly at all.

“This is not a deadly virus, this is not the black plague,” said Libert.

However, Romero says COVID-19 has a mortality rate 10 times more than the common flu.

“Disturbingly we’re seeing an uptick in new daily fatalities across Texas as you can see in this yellow line, we had a surge then with controlled measures we got it under control and now it’s going in the wrong direction,” said Romero.

There are currently 237 ventilators in our region available and 536 hospital beds, according to the Texas Health and Human Services.

CBS 4 confirmed with local hospitals who say they do have space to take in patients that need medical attention.

Doctors fighting this pandemic on the frontline say it’s far from over.

“It doesn’t mean everyone has to live in an isolation bunker, but we have to be smart, wash your hands, use a face cover, social distance, not going out if you’re sick,notify your doctor if you do develop symptoms,” said Libert.

Valley Baptist Medical Center released a statement regarding Libert’s video that reads:

“At Valley Baptist Health System, the health and well-being of our community is of utmost importance and continues to be our number one priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the pandemic, Valley Baptist Health System has urged our community to follow all protective measures outlined by State and Federal authorities and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including frequent hand washing, physical distancing, and the use of face coverings when in public. It is our hope that our community will continue to protect themselves and their loved ones by following these guidelines. Recent comments made by an employed physician on social media in no way reflect the views of Valley Baptist Health System. We continue to ask everyone to trust and rely only on credible resources including all recommendations from our local County Public Health Departments and the CDC.”