(NEXSTAR) – The Kansas City Chiefs have earned themselves the Vince Lombardi Trophy for defeating the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. While the winning team is awarded the gleaming trophy, the individual players get to take home something even flashier: Super Bowl rings.

What about the losers? They also get a ring – though not one to commemorate their presence at the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl losers still get a ring honoring them as champions of their respective conference, the AFC or NFC. The ring designs vary from year to year (last year the Bengals got AFC Championship rings that looked like this), and they are customized to the player, including their name and jersey number.

Super Bowl rings also look different every year – though they’re always flashy. The design is up to the winning team’s owner and the jeweler they work with.

Last year, the Los Angeles Rams’ ring – which the team said had “the most diamond carat weight in Championship ring history” – had lots of hidden meaning in its design.

“The .23 carats of diamonds on the columns represent the 23 points scored in the Super Bowl,” the team said. “The palm trees on either side of the Trophy celebrate Los Angeles and consist of .26 carats of diamonds representing the franchise’s 26 total postseason wins.”

A removable top revealed a replica of SoFi Stadium underneath, complete with turf “made up of a trademark green material that consists of remnants of the actual turf that the 2020 and 2021 seasons.”

Jen Prince, CCO LA Rams, and Kat Frederick, CMO LA Rams, show their Super Bowl rings during the 2022 Clio sports Awards on Thursday, Dec. 08, 2022 in New York. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for Clio Awards/AP Images)

“Most people don’t understand how immersed we become in the design process. We are passionate about understanding the team, the season, and the city. We spent an entire day at SoFi Stadium. The first thing I said was, ‘What can you get me from the game? The field? Ball? What else?’ I didn’t just want it to be historical in design, but have physical elements from the event as well,” said Jason Arasheben, CEO Jason of Beverly Hills, the jeweler behind the Rams’ Super Bowl rings.

The blinged-out works of art take a while to craft. They are awarded to winners a few months after the big game during a Super Bowl Ring Ceremony.