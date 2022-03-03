(KLST/KSAN)– At Angelo State University, students don’t just study the theories and concepts that come with communications and mass media, but also get the hands-on experience.

“So when we talk about radio, they go into a radio booth and they do it,” Donald Plachno with Ram TV, said. “When we talk about television, they come into their own tv station, they go out on remotes. They do live broadcasts for sports. This is not something you would see at a normal college this size.”

Plachno said students host their own like streams and news casts straight from the studios.

“We pay student to go ahead and work in RAMTV, and we also with the sports department,” Plachno said. “We do RAMTV Sports in conjunction with the LoneStar Conference. We do a streaming service for them, which we supply the cameras, the bodies, the training, everything and also we broadcast cable channel 6 for the locals, so it’s pretty much and all around kind of gig here.”

Tony Blair with Ram Radio said students get the opportunity to use their creativity and come up with the topics for their shows.

“Students do shows over all kinds of things from gaming to politics to animal science and all of the above,” Blair said.

Blair said Comm and Mass Media said students have an advantage at Angelo State because of the size of the school.

“The teacher to student ratio is small, so we get to know all of our students and we guide them through from their freshman year to their senior year,” Blair said.

Students have the opportunity to build their resume and reels while still in school.

“We have students that come in here, let’s say in their freshman year and say they do sports broadcasting, they can graduate 3-4 years later and say I have over 100 games under my belt,” Plachno said. “Camera, play-by-play, color, instant replay, directing. They can do it all here.”

Graduating with hands-on experience could land students a job in the industry sooner rather than later.

“And they have a lot of opportunity here in San Angelo in this radio and tv market, we can get them a job pretty easily in the area and they can get some real world experience while taking their classes here at ASU.” Blair said.

Angelo State University is hosting an open house for the Communications and Mass Media Department. Students will have a chance to not only tour the campus, but also the studios where students produce the student-run newspaper, radio shows, and news broadcasts.

Students will also have an opportunity to talk to a panel of Comm and Mass Media alumni at the open house on April 29. Students have until April 22 to register. Spots are limited. For the link to register, click here.

This event will include:

Informational sessions regarding both communication and mass media degree programs and courses. Communication Specializations include Film/New Media and Advertising/Public Relations. Mass Media Specializations include Advertising/Public Relations, Journalism, and Electronic Media. You can also earn a Secondary Teaching Certification in Communication or Mass Media.

Tours of Ram TV, Ram Page and Ram Radio.

A panel with communication and mass media alumni.

A look at current students’ work within the department.

An ASU campus tour.

Lunch to be included for participating students.