Diocese of San Angelo to continue requiring masks

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The Diocese of San Angelo will continue requiring visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing protocols after Governor Abbott’s mask mandate is lifted on March 10.

According to a statement issued by Bishop Michael Sis on Friday, March 5, 2021, “While we are moving in the right direction, and the future looks optimistic, we have not yet arrived at a point where it would be prudent for the Church to relax our requirements.”

“We still need more people to get vaccinated,” the statement went on to say, “In the meantime, we still expect the wearing of masks over the mouth and nose, social distancing, proper sanitizing, and good ventilation in our church facilities.

“This is to protect the health of our more vulnerable members, and it is consistent with what we know from science and medicine.

“I ask for your continued vigilance to stop the spread of this virus, and for your patience with whatever inconvenience may be caused by our safety measures.”