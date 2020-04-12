Digital First: Severe storms move through Mississippi on Easter Sunday

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm Team 12 is tracking severe storms as they move through Mississippi.

Shatorrie Lindsey, who is a viewer from Sharkey County, captured a picture of a possible tornado moving east of Cary.

Courtesy: Shatorrie Lindsey

According to authorities in Holly Bluff, trees have been knocked down in Sharkey County along Highway 16.

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Scottlin Williams tracked the storms in Yazoo County. The Yazoo County Airport confirmed tornado debris as storms moved through the area. There are reports that the tornado destroyed a barn five miles northwest of Yazoo City.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said power lines were down on MS 16 at Lake City Road. All lanes are blocked in both directions.

If you have any storm pictures, send them to news@wjtv.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.