Digital Exclusive: Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference kicks off

PERMIAN BASIN (YourBasin) – The 3rd annual Water in Energy Conference starts today at the Midland Horse Shoe Arena. According to a press release, more than 600 people are expect to attend this conference that draws attendees from around the world. The conference brings experts to discuss what they have learned ‘what’s next’ for water in energy. They also explore the newest technologies and strategic ways to preserve water.

“One of the things that this conference has done, we had ‘Visit Midland’ run our numbers after year one and year two. We came in at $957,000 of positive economic impact to the Permian Basin and we thought that was fantastic. We thought that was so cool,” says Jonna Smoot, Permian Basin Water In Energy Conference advisory board member.

PBWIEC has partnered with UT Permian Basin with PBWIEC for the past three years. PBWIEC is a non-profit organization that donates to education. In the first year of the conference they gave $10,000 the first year, $100,00 the second year, and around $25,000 this year, according to Smoot.

“We think that’s exciting. What we do for the school and we give to them. We love to partner with them so they can do more with the region, with all their engineering and college of business,” says Smoot.

Smoot also says it is a great way for attendees to connect and network with others. She says it opens doors and she is glad to help serve others with making new contacts.

“It’s service. That’s why people keep coming back in this tight market,” says Smoot.

The conference ends Friday, February 21st.