Dia de los Muertos Youth Art Exhibition slated for October 29-30, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum & Cultural Center is presenting a Youth Art Exhibition beginning on Thursday, October 29 to Saturday, October 31, 2020.

The theme is “Dia de los Muertos” or, Day of the Dead.

The art pieces were created by Lincoln Middle School students ranging from 7th to 8th grades and students in the Central Freshman Campus and Lakeview Art I classes.

Visitors can view the art at the SAMFA Coop Gallery located at 427 S. Oakes Street on the following days and times: