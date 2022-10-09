SAN ANGELO, Texas — October 28 – 29 San Angelo will be celebrating the third annual Día de Los Muertos festival on the banks of the Concho River.

The event will be at SAMFA Plaza, Bill Aylor Senior River Stage and Bart DeWitt Park and the Catrina contest will be held at the event on Saturday at 5 p.m. in partnership with Magia 104.5 and KSJT La Grande.

There will be free kid friendly activities, a Car Show, 5K/1 Mile, live performances, music, and food trucks/vendors. Participants are welcome to place photos or ofrendas at the community altar.

The Catrina Contest is also free to enter with two age categories, 14 and under and 15 and above. The first-place winner for the 15 and above will be awarded $1000. Contestants are free to sign up for the contest the day of and will begin at the community altar at SAMFA and winners will be announced at 8 p.m.

Watch the promotional video here.