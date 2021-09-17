Devil’s Sinkhole celebrates its golden anniversary October 1-2

ROCKSPRINGS, Texas- The month of October is not only about ghosts and ghouls. There are more things celebrated around Texas in October, besides the cooler air and crisp mornings. There are many landmarks that have something more to offer than the traditional things for Fall. So, if you were looking for activities to do with the family, here is one that won’t disappoint.

The Devil’s Sinkhole National Natural Landmark will host its golden anniversary this year in October1-2. The great cave was added to the list of National Natural Landmarks thanks to the recommendation of Lady Bird Johnson and was made official in 1971.

In celebration of its anniversary, Texas Parks and Wildlife and volunteers of the Devil’s Sinkhole Society are hosting a free festival for anyone who wants to attend. For this event, guests are allowed to go directly onto the state natural ground instead of starting at the Rocksprings Vistors Center in Rocksprings town square. The gate to the Devil’s Sinkhole State Natural Area is five miles north of Rocksprings on US 377.

The activities will start with a free bat emergence show to kick of Friday, October 1, and Saturday, October 2. In addition, the San Antonio Astronomical Society will host a free stargazing event at the conclusion of the bat show. The gate will open at 6:45 p.m. for the evening shows on Friday and Saturday.

Bats emerging from the Devil’s Sinkhole National Natural Landmark

If you were looking to visit the park in the day on both Friday, October 1 between (9 AM-3 PM) and Saturday, October 2 between (10-4), there will be nature, conservation, and history groups with booths to meet-greet and educate guests.

Other special guests and events include

Dr. George Veni the President of international speleology (cave science) will give “geology walks” state natural area

History group Buffalo Soldiers

Bat Conservation International will have a booth to meet with guests

Texas Master Naturalist Kim Ort (scientists) will lead walks on Friday October 1.

Superintendent Nyta Brown, Old Tunnel State Park, will give two bat talks at the Rocksprings School Auditorium on Friday

Other specialists and organizations will be handy as well as they all come together to celebrate this landmarks beauty, history, and wonderful Texas attraction.

So, if you were looking for a road trip for a great experience, the town of Rocksprings is a one-hour drive from Del Rio, Kerrville, and Uvalde. For everyone in San Angelo, the natural landmark is two hours away. Bring the family or your friends to the Devils Sinkhole’s Festival, it will be an event that you would not want to miss.



For more information please call C 830-683-2287 or e-mail devilssinkhole@swtexas.net for further information.



Information provided from the Devil’s Sinkhole’s Manager Emma Barnebey