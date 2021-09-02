Destination of the Year and Historic Site of the Year awarded to San Angelo, Fort Concho

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The first ever Texas Travel Awards has named San Angelo the Destination of the Year and Fort Concho the Historic Site of the Year, according to a statement issued by the San Angelo Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“San Angelo has been a well-kept, hidden treasure tucked away in west Texas for many years,” said Mayor Brenda Gunter, “As mayor, I am proud to be a part of the ongoing efforts to celebrate and shine a light on San Angelo. We have a great community that thrives on welcoming people to our community. I am proud to call San Angelo home and glad I have had the opportunity to call it home for 21 years.”

The San Angelo Community was entered into several categories of the Texas Travel Awards by Diann Bayes, Vice President of the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“We are truly honored to have our city selected for this incredible award covering the Lone Star State,” said Bayes. “San Angelo is blessed to have so many wonderful travel and tourism partners, event planners, and attractions that bring in visitors to our city, making it a phenomenal destination. We are also extremely proud of Fort Concho National Historic Landmark. The preservation efforts and outstanding events the fort brings to San Angelo help to make our city a great place to visit and a wonderful place to live.”

Bob Bluthardt, Fort Concho Director, said, “Fort Concho volunteers, staff and board are delighted at this honor for the state’s best historic site, and we are equally excited that our city has been tagged as the Destination of the Year! The fort is pleased with its ongoing partnerships with other great community events and attractions plus our terrific convention and tourism staff, all to make San Angelo attractive for distant guests and just as fun for our citizens.”

The full awards ceremony is available to stream on youtube.