CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A deputy is dead after a shooting at a mobile home park in Clark County Sunday.

Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett confirmed during a press conference Sunday night that Deputy Matthew Yates was killed in the line of duty. He was a 15-year police veteran.

Deputy Yates with two Springfield kids (Photo/Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

Law enforcement was sent to Harmony Estates Mobile Home park located on Ashwood Drive at 10:51 a.m. on the report of a female that broke into a residence. When officers arrived, they were met with gunfire around 11:30 a.m.

Burchett said Yates was shot and went down inside the home. The sheriff said a tactical team was called to rescue the deputy. He was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

2 NEWS crews saw a body with an American flag draped over it being removed from Miami Valley Hospital around 6 p.m. Several law enforcement officers were seen doing a final salute.

The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time. It’s not clear if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to the scene, according to the Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The office confirmed that the bureau was sent to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

2 NEWS crews on the scene said the trailer appeared to have been set on fire at some point during the incident

