Department of Homeland Security updates essential services listing for COVID-19 disaster

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The US Department of Homeland Security has issued a new Essential Services and Critical Infrastructure listing that has been tailored to the COVID-19 disaster. The new listing has been adopted as the listing of essential services by the Governor and will allow additional businesses in the City of San Angelo to reopen, provided social distancing requirements are met.

This new listing will allow the following types of stores and services to be provided.

1. Sale of personal or household goods (Clothing, hygiene products, furniture, mattresses, home furnishings)

2. All construction, reconstruction, renovation and repair services, including all commercial projects

3. Services provided to animals, including groomers

4. Businesses that are providing services or materials related to the COVID-19 response (making or providing supplies for masks)

5. Transportation repair, including boat and bike repair services

6. Businesses providing services for home gardens

Governor Abbott still requires that services be provided remotely if able and with as little contact as possible.

The social distancing requirements for essential businesses are as follows:

1. Services need to be provided in such a manner to allow at least six feet between customers.

2. Hand sanitizer or hand-washing facilities must be available to customers at all times.

3. Sick employees (temperature of 100.4) must be sent home immediately.

4. Face coverings for all customer facing employees is recommended.

5. Common surfaces must be frequently cleaned. This includes counters, door handles, bathroom fixtures, handrails, touch screen devices, etc.

All other retail operations that are not covered as essential businesses may open on Friday on a to-go basis. Customers may order online or by phone and products may be delivered to them in their cars or to their homes. Customers are not allowed in the stores.

Specific training, social distancing and sanitation requirements must be met to operation on a retail to-go basis. Visit dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/ for more information.

See the full document at texas.gov/essentialservices/.