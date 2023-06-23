WACO, Texas (FOX 44/ KWKT) — Donor centers like Carter BloodCare of Texas, tend to see a decline of blood donors during summer months.

Why is that?

Those with Carter BloodCare have been working hard to fill the absence in donors they see around this time every year.

Today, members were stationed in the Ascension Providence Hospital taking pint sized donations of blood from those who signed up.

Carter BloodCare Consultant Jessica Amaro shares why there is a demand for blood donors right now.

“On an annual basis, Carter BloodCare collects about 440,000 units of blood in the north, central and East Texas areas. During the summertime is when we see the biggest shortage. 25% of the blood that we collect on an annual basis comes from high schools and colleges,” says Amaro.

Carter BloodCare has a concentrated donor base at schools and when they break for any holiday, they see a decline. Along with those vacationing or taking part in summer activities.

Amaro also shared with FOX 44 that their blood donor center will partner with local hospitals, religious organizations, and anyone willing to lend a hand, as an initiative to close the gap.

And for those who might be hesitant to donate….

“It really just takes an hour of your time to come in and help save up to three lives. And that’s one of the things that, you know, I make sure that I let folks know is that you may not know who this blood is going to, but it is going to be used,” says Amaro.

For more information on donating with Carter BloodCare, you can visit here.