CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Delta plane made an emergency landing Wednesday at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after the aircraft’s nose gear did not go down, according to authorities with Delta Airlines. No injuries have been reported.

Delta Air Lines Flight 1092 took off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) at 7:25 a.m. As it approached Charlotte, pilots received a “nose gear unsafe” indication, authorities said. The crew began a missed approach procedure to further investigate.

“Initial reports indicate that the flight crew flew by the CLT air traffic control tower to allow air traffic controllers an opportunity to visually inspect the plane. That observation indicated that the nose landing gear doors were open, but the nose gear itself remained in the up position,” Delta authorities said in a released statement.

Delta plane makes emergency landing | Queen City News

Pilots were able to land the plane at CLT, with the nose gear up, at 8:58 a.m., officials said. The plane remained on the runway during the landing.

There were 96 customers and five crew members on board, Delta said.

Air traffic control audio details what happened inside the cockpit before the plane landed.

“Yes sir, we have a nose-wheel unsafe indication, we’re going to have to go ahead and declare an emergency…we have 104 souls on board…we have 50 minutes’ worth of fuel.”

Listen below:

“Our focus is now to take care of our customers on this flight, including retrieving their bags and seeing them to their final destinations safely,” Delta said in a released statement. “We apologize to our customers for what they experienced.”

Flight 1092 Remains On The Runway

The aircraft remains on the runway due to mechanical issues, authorities said. Runway 18R/36L is currently closed due to the incident.

CLT Airport said crews are working to remove the aircraft and reopen the runway.

⚠️ Update: Runway 18R/36L is currently closed following a mechanical issue with Delta Air Lines. No injuries reported. Passengers returned to the terminal. The Airport is working to remove the aircraft and reopen the runway. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) June 28, 2023

“The runway remains closed. The airlines continue to experience some delays. We are ready to assist our federal and airline partners in removing the aircraft and reopening the runway when we are given the official word. We are asking customers to check with their airline for updated status before coming to the Airport,” the CLT Airport said.

The runway remains closed. The airlines continue to experience some delays. We are ready to assist our federal and airline partners in removing the aircraft and reopening the runway when we are given the official word. We are asking customers to check with their airline for… — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) June 28, 2023

The aircraft seems to have been leveled out. Not sure how much longer it will be before it’s taken off the runway. pic.twitter.com/zVxR9cRMMp — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) June 28, 2023

Delta said they have deployed a TechOps aircraft recovery team and a flight safety team to CLT.

Flight 1092’s path from Atlanta to Charlotte on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

The Delta aircraft, a Boeing 717-2BD, took off from Atlanta (ATL) to Charlotte (CLT) Wednesday and circled CLT Airport multiple times before landing, FlightRadar reports.

Passengers Braced For Emergency Landing

Video obtained by Queen City News from Harrison Smith shows what passengers on Delta Flight 1092 experienced as the plane made its emergency landing at Charlotte-Douglas airport.

Passengers can be seen clapping and cheering following Wednesday’s scare.

Delays And Cancellations At CLT Airport

Inside CLT Airport, it seems to be ‘business as usual,’ however, delays and cancellations piled up following the Delta incident Wednesday morning.

Check the status of your flight here.

Business as usual inside airport right now but delays and cancellations piling up on board. @JasonHarperTV @JulianSadurTV @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/v7USx0YBkH — Ann Wyatt Little (@AnnWyattLittle) June 28, 2023

What Do We Know About This Plane?

Delta Flight 1092 was flying from Atlanta to Charlotte on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. This aircraft was delivered to AirTran in November 2000. Delta began leasing in March 2014.

Delta flies this plane regionally out of ATL. The next leg on Wednesday was going to be Delta Flight 2490 – CLT to Detriot Metro International Airport, a Delta hub.

History Of Boeing 717s

Delta has 64 Boeing 717-200s, the world’s largest operator. Most Delta 717s are more than 20 years old. Delta Airlines uses Boeing 717s from hub cities, like ATL, to mid-size cities, or to cities that are hubs for other airlines. Delta plans to retire Boeing 717 fleet by the mid-2020s, as they will no longer be profitable to fly.

As of June 2022, there have been five other incidents involving the Boeing 717.

According to aviation-safety.net, only one other Boeing 717 had to make a landing without their nose gear. It was August 9, 2001, when a TWA flight heading to St. Louis could not get its nose gear down. The flight diverted to Scott Air Force Base across the river from St. Louis in Illinois. The plane landed on its main landing gear and skidded the nose to a stop.

Delta Airlines has Boeing 717s because of the Southwest-AirTrans merger that began in 2011. Delta started leasing Boeing 717s from Southwest in 2013.

Delta said they’re fully cooperating with FAA and NTSB investigations.