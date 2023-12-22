HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – Despite the national struggle with delivery thefts, Central Texas doesn’t seem to have as big of an issue even with all of the packages delivered this week for Christmas.

“We’re pretty fortunate here in Hewitt. We that that’s not been any major issue for us. Matter of fact, our crime numbers for the entire year are pretty they’re pretty steady. We haven’t seen any type of increase in any crime. And I have not been advised of any issues with delivery truck drivers,” says Hewitt Police Chief John McGrath.

With an increase in online shopping, Hewitt Police officers spend extra time watching over neighborhoods to ensure the safety of delivery drivers as well as the security of packages dropped at front doors.

Chief McGrath asks online shoppers to track packages and schedule deliveries if possible, to keep thefts from happening on your front porch. If you see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood, please contact your local police department.