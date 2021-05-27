Defendant takes the stand in San Angelo murder trial

SAN ANGELO, Texas —

At the Tom Green County courthouse late today — the defendant took the stand in the first murder trial in San Angelo in more than a year. 48-year-old Roberto Arambula is on trial for the stabbing death of 26-year-old Rhyheme Talton in January 2020.

Testimony in the case began Tuesday — and 51st District Attorney Allison Palmer rested the state’s case this afternoon. Because of corona virus precautions — the jury members are seated in the first five rows of the audience seating in the courtroom — with the prosecutors and defense attorneys facing them — with their backs to the judge.

Arambula’s defense attorney called several witnesses this afternoon. The jury watched surveillance video from the Stripes Convenience store at 1322 South Abe taken January 26th, 2020.

After that, Arambula took the witness stand and told the jury “I feared for my life”. His defense attorney showed a pocket knife to the jury that Arambula said was similar to the one he always carried with a knife blade about two to two and a half inches long — that he stabbed Talton with that night inside the Stripes store.

Talton later died at the hospital. The store clerk who was working that night and a customer testified that Talton threatened people inside the store.

Trial proceedings are expected to continue tomorrow.