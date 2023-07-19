Waco, TX (FOX 44) – One of Waco’s biggest events of the summer – the “Deep in the Heart Film Festival” – returns tomorrow night and lasts until Saturday. It brings together independent filmmakers, aspiring film makers and film enthusiasts under the same roof to collaborate and share the same love for storytelling.

For some independent filmmakers this is their start – and they’re offering the community the chance to see their films before they get big.

For the 7th year in a row, the film festival weekend draws in big crowds, and this weekend, big names like Jason London, who will be in attendance for a special 30th anniversary presentation of ‘Dazed and Confused.’ He will also be talking about growing up in Texas, his acting career and developing independent films.



The in-person event will last from Thursday, July 20 to Saturday, July 22. The online encore will take place from Sunday, July 23 through Saturday, July 29.

“For people to be able to see it on a big screen and not having to worry about watching on a little device is big. When you see it on the big screen and even have the filmmaker there, that is so valuable and unique. You’re not going to get in any other capacity,” says The Heart of Texas artistic director Samuel Thomas.

Some might be asking what’s so special about holding the festival in Waco? The artistic director says Waco has become an amazing location for film. In fact, a portion of the mini-series the “Sex Pistols” was shot right here in Waco.

Starting next year, the Heart of Texas Film Festival will be officially renamed to The Waco Independent Film Festival. Festival directors say the reason for the name change is because the festival serves to support the independent film makers in Waco.