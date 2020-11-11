Deaths top 100 as TGC Health Department confirms 3 deaths related to COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of three more patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Wednesday, November 11. 2020.

According to the statement the patients were a man in his 70s from Sterling County, a woman in her 70s from Runnels County, and a woman in her 80s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patients was included in the release.

So far, 102 patients have died from causes related to infection with coronavirus in Tom Green County. 62 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County, 40 were residents of other counties.