SAN ANGELO, TX – Angelo State University’s West Texas Collection hosted “A Day to Remember” designed to help preserve the history of San Angelo’s African-American community. The event asked citizens to bring in historical items that were scanned and added to the WTC’s digital archive. Items sought included photographs, letters and other documents, which were digitized and returned to the owners same day. The project was made possible by a grant from the San Angelo Area Foundation.
Day to Remember seeks to preserve history
Scanning and digitizing documents