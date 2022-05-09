SAN ANGELO, Texas — The murder trial of Garry Lynn Jennings started today, Monday, May 9, 2022.

Seargent Gary Cole, an investigator with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, took the stand and testified about information investigators took from cell phones belonging to Gary Jennings, Stephen Jennings, Kristen Jennings, David Navarro, and Eric Torrez.

According to Cole’s testimony, the examination of cell phone location services showed Jenning’s son, Stephen, on Highway 163 on July 22, 2017, from 3:30 a.m. to 4:15 a.m — near where investigators found the body of Eric Torrez. Cole also testified that, to his knowledge, no murder weapon has been found.

Jennings is charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence — human corpse in the 2017 death of Eric Torrez. His son, Stephen Jennings was convicted of the same three charges in December of 2021.

Jenning’s other codefendants chose to accept plea deals rather than go to trial.

Kristen Jennings, Stephen Jenning’s wife, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for aggravated kidnapping and 20 years for murder, both sentences to be served concurrently.

David Navarro was sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated kidnapping. The murder charge against him was dropped.

Angella Wray was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication for aggravated kidnapping. The other charge against her — engaging in organized criminal activity — was dropped.