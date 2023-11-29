SAN ANGELO, TX— Dat Nguyen, the former Texas A&M and Dallas Cowboys Linebacker, visited the Wall Hawk practice on Wednesday afternoon, offering words of encouragement.

During his football career, Nguyen attained numerous honors and made history as the first Vietnamese American drafted into the NFL. He went on to spend seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He led the team in tackles in 2001, 2003, and 2004.

“It’s not long ago that I was in their shoes. If only I had someone to come to give me advice to help me be a better person, better football player, or better person in the community or whatever it is. That’s all I think about, and God just gave me a platform to share that. So I’m just thankful that maybe one of them, or two of them, or the whole team got something out of it that will help them down the road,” said Nguyen.

“It’s always great for your kids to be introduced to great men and someone like Dat Nguyen to come out here and allow us to sit and listen to him talk and learn the life lessons he has already learned is immeasurable. So we appreciate that,” said Wall head coach Houston Guy.

Wall faces second-ranked Canadian in the Regional Final on Friday night at Lubbock Cooper’s Pirate Stadium at 6 p.m.