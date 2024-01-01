FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (FOX 44) – The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center has welcomed its first baby of the new year!

The Fort Cavazos Media Center says Chance Lee Davis arrived at 12:30 a.m. Monday. He weighed six pounds and two ounces, and was 19 inches.

Chance Lee Davis, was the first baby of the New Year at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. Baby Chance arrived at 12:30 a.m., weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19 inches. (Courtesy: CRDAMC Public Affairs)

The proud parents and veterans are Alexa, a culinary specialist and a native of West Palm Beach Florida, and Douglas, an infantryman and native of Gainesville, Virginia.

Proud parents and veterans Alexa and Douglas Davis welcomed baby Chance as the first baby of the New Year to delivery at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. (Courtesy: CRDAMC Public Affairs)

Alexa and Douglas are most looking forward to companionship as a family, and seeing Chance and sister 20-month-old Emery grow up together and form a brother-and-sister bond.

We at FOX 44 News would like to say congratulations to the new family!