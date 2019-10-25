Dallas Cowboys’ Michael Gallup coming to San Angelo in February 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo based private coach Jayton Washington announced on Friday, October 25 that Michael Gallup, wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, will be in San Angelo.

Gallup’s visit is part of a speed and agility clinic for area youth held by Washington in February 2020.

“Speed and agility improves the athletes in just about every sport there is and that’s why it’s so important o me to teach that especially at a young age. It’s tough for families to get to bigger cities to attend a credible clinic so I wanted to bring that atmosphere here locally,” Washington said.

The four day clinic will feature several well-known athletes including the Baltimore Ravens’ Joe Clay and Texas Tech Basketball player Mikey Marshall.

“Then to get elite athletes like Michael Gallup, Mikey Marshall, and one of our own Joe Clay along with a couple other surprise appearances that will be announced soon, is something I knew I just wanted to do for the San Angelo kids. The clinic isn’t just about speed and agility, it’s bitter than that. It’s bigger than sports. There will be a clear discipline and character message that we will pass along to the participants to help build their confidence not only in sports, but in school and in their home life. That’s why I kept the participant level to 100. I want every kid to get as much one on one training with these athletes as possible., I’m anxiously waiting for February to come and so are the athletes,” Washington said.

You can find Washington on Facebook and sing up for the clinic here.