DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Family, friends, coworkers and community members gathered at the Rita Blanca Coliseum in Dalhart for the funeral services of Dalhart Fire Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres.

Brown and Curtis were killed on Tuesday, Oct.4 as they were returning from a scene when they were involved in a head-on crash involving a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer. As detailed in previous reports, DPS said that the truck tractor appeared to have crashed into a fire department vehicle while trying to pass an unknown vehicle.

51-year-old Brown had been with the department for 28 years and 19-year-old Torres had been with the department since June 2021.

“I think that Chief Brown had worked this department long enough and the department has a great respect amongst other departments in the Panhandle and across the state of Texas, and a lot of that is attributed to the leadership of Chief Brown,” said Paul Duthcer, Perrytown Fire Chief.

“He was loved and he’ll be so missed,” said Dexie Organ Dalahrt Resident. “It’s unbelievable, you just never know when you’re going to leave this world, that was really unexpected. I used to take my boy scouts down to his fire station and he would let them play with the fire hydrants and put suits and hats on them. So, I know those boys will be missing him and there all almost grown now but they’re going to miss him.”

Various fire departments from across the Panhandle have shown their support for the Dalhart community.

“The fire department is a brotherhood and when one department suffers a loss as Dalhart has, then neighboring departments step up and try to cover,” said Dutcher. “It is a great loss for the community, and they will be greatly missed.”