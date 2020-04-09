Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green county.
As of 2 P.M. April 9, 2020, the Health Department has released these statistics for the current COVID-19 standings.
Cases for April 9:
– Male in his 60’s, exposure to known case
– Male in his 40’s, exposure to known case
– Teenage male, exposure to known case
– Young boy, community spread
– Female in her 30’s, exposure to known case
– Preteen female, exposure to known case
– Teenage male, exposure to known case
We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.