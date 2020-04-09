Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

News

by: Joshua Caves

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green county.

As of 2 P.M. April 9, 2020, the Health Department has released these statistics for the current COVID-19 standings.

Cases for April 9:
– Male in his 60’s, exposure to known case
– Male in his 40’s, exposure to known case
– Teenage male, exposure to known case
– Young boy, community spread
– Female in her 30’s, exposure to known case
– Preteen female, exposure to known case
– Teenage male, exposure to known case

We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

YES! We’re OPEN! Businesses Respond to COVID-19

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

LIVE DAILY: 3 CoronaVirus Video Streams

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.