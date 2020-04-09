Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green county.

As of 2 P.M. April 9, 2020, the Health Department has released these statistics for the current COVID-19 standings.

Cases for April 9:

– Male in his 60’s, exposure to known case

– Male in his 40’s, exposure to known case

– Teenage male, exposure to known case

– Young boy, community spread

– Female in her 30’s, exposure to known case

– Preteen female, exposure to known case

– Teenage male, exposure to known case

We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.