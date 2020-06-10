Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:40 p.m. June 10, 2020, there are three new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

Female in her 70s, white, Coke County, community spread

Teenage male, Hispanic, Upton County, community spread (will be monitored in TGC)

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

This brings the total positive case count to 122 with an active case count of 19.

