Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 p.m. June 4, 2020, there are 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

Male in his 40’s, Hispanic, county of residence is Crockett County, community spread

Female in her 40’s, Hispanic, exposure to a known case

This brings the total positive case count to 109 with an active case count of 20.

Please refer to the websites of the City of San Angelo and the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.