Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 p.m. June 3, 2020, there is 1 new case of COVID-19 in Tom Green County to report on today. He is a white male in his 40’s who had exposure to a known case.

This brings the total positive case count to 107 with 19 active cases.

Information for June 1st has now been finalized and is listed below. Please note that the last case was listed as Tom Green County on June 1 but that has since been updated and needs to be attributed to Runnels County.

Female in her 40’s, white, county of residence is Irion, exposure to known case

Male in his 60’s, white, Tom Green County, community spread

Female in her 70’s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Male in his 30’s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Female in her 30’s, white, TGC, community spread

Male in his 40’s, Hispanic, county of residence is Runnels, community spread

Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.