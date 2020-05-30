Closings
Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 p.m. May 30, 2020, there are 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County to report on today.

– Hispanic female in her 50’s, TGC, exposure to known case
– White female, teenager, TGC, exposure to known case
– Hispanic female in her 20’s, TGC, exposure to known case
– Hispanic male in his 30’s, TGC, exposure to known case 

Total positive count: 99
Active case count: 13

Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

