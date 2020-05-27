Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department





SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 p.m. May 27, 2020, there are 3 new cases of COVID-19 to report on in Tom Green County.

Female in her 60’s, Hispanic, community spread, (tested in Maverick County, TGC resident)

Male in his 20’s, Hispanic, community spread (TGC resident)

Male in his 50’s, white, community spread, currently hospitalized (TGC resident)

