Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department





SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 p.m. May 21, 2020, there is 1 new case of COVID-19 to report on in Tom Green County. The subject is a Hispanic male in his 20’s and this is being classified as a travel related case.

Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.