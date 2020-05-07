Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department





SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green county.

As of 2:00 p.m. May 7, 2020, there is 1 new positive case of COVID-19 confirmed by the Health Department. The case is a Hispanic male in his 30’s who had exposure to a known case of COVID-19.

All numbers from the Rambler Solar Project have been reported to the Health Department. This was the large employer who tested all their employees.

575 total employees tested

554 tested negative

21 results came back positive

There was 1 case reported on Sunday, May 3, which was reported as Rambler employee case. That was incorrect information and since then has been updated. That case was classified as community spread.

We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.