Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department





SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green county.

As of 2:00 p.m. April 29, 2020, there are 6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Health Department. Five of the tests were taken in Tom Green County and one was sent to the Health Department from Bexar County.

The individual was tested in Bexar County but has a county of residence of Tom Green County. Because this case was not tested here it is not reflected on the first page in any of the columns. This test is reflected on the County of Residence sheet on graphic 2.

The positive case total on the first graphic is 49 for tests taken in San Angelo. The second graphic’s positive count total is 51. The 2 additional tests recorded on the second page were tests taken from a different county, but their official county of residence is Tom Green County. We do not have any more information on the Bexar County case.

White female in her 40’s whose county of residence is Runnels County with exposure to known case

Hispanic male in his 20’s whose county of residence is Potter County with exposure to known case

Hispanic female in her 50’s whose county of residence is Tom Green with exposure to known case

Hispanic male in his 20’s whose county of residence is Tom Green with exposure to known case

Black female in her 20’s whose county of residence is Tom Green with exposure to known case

White male in his 30’s who was tested in Bexar County but his county of residence is Tom Green

DSHS is monitoring the positive case from Concho County, which is reflected in the positive cases. Please note that county of residence is classified as the person’s permanent address.

As of April 29, the number of total patients released from hospitalization is at 37.

We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.