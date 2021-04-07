Daddy-Daughter & Mother-Son Date Night scheduled for next week

On today’s Coffee Talk, Brent Casey, the Recreational Supervisor for the City of San Angelo, talked with Kristen Strakalaitis about the Daddy-Daughter Date Night scheduled for Monday, April 12th and the Mother-Son Date Night scheduled for Tuesday, April 13th.

Both date nights will be held at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial Riverstage located at 16 E. Avenue A, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tickets are $6 each.

For more information, call the City of San Angelo Recreation offices at 325-657-4450 or visit https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/recreation/special-events.