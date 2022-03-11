HOUSTON (KIAH) — Embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will not be indicted for any crimes stemming from his civil lawsuits.

Per a statement released on Friday, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said a grand jury failed to indict Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct.

“After a Harris County grand jury was presented all the evidence and had the opportunity to hear from all witnesses, grand jurors declined to indict Deshaun Watson. Grand jury proceedings are secret by law, so no information related to their inquiry may be disclosed ,” said Dane Schiller, spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Watson also gave a deposition on Friday in some of the civil suits, with his attorney Rusty Hardin advising him to use his Fifth Amendment rights.

“We are delighted that the grand jury has looked at the matter thoroughly and reached the same conclusion we did. Deshaun Watson did not commit any crimes and is not guilty of any offenses,” a statement from Hardin said on Friday.

“Now that the criminal investigations have been completed, we are happy to move forward with the civil case depositions. We will vigorously defend those cases with every ounce we have.”

Hardin’s statement then accused attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the 22 women in the civil suits, of “churning up negative press and churning up his clients hoping for a pay day. These cases have been the product of a lawyer maximizing his own personal publicity at the expense of others, including his own clients.”

The decision to no bill Watson could help to start moving the parts for a possible trade from the Texans. Watson said in January of 2021 that he no longer wants to play for the Texans.

“It is time to let Deshaun move on,” Hardin said in the statement.