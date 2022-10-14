SAN ANGELO, Texas — With technology being so prevalent in our lives each day, cyber security becomes a major discussion. How can you stay safe on the internet?

President of the Concho Valley Branch of the Better Business Bureau, Glenna Friedrich says, “What we’re trying to do here is to make people more aware of the fact that hacking into a computer is not rocket science. A lot of people do it. It’s become an art all unto itself.”

With transactions being made online every second, the “information highway” that is the internet becomes a major opportunity for scammers to steal your information, money, and identity.

“And locally, there has been a lady that was ripped off by this particular scam. And we’re calling it a scam because the information that they give out doesn’t really exist and is not actually here.” Friedrich stated. This scam which was easier to spot than others is just some of the ones that are on the internet at all times.

Friedrich and the Bureau recommend when creating a secure password, to:

Avoid Easy passwords Use lyrics from a song Use a passphrase

If you are unsure of whether or not someone is trying to get your information, check the BBB’s website at https://www.bbb.org/ and they have information on accredited businesses and which ones to stay away from.